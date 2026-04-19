Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly and Maithili Thakur strongly REACT to failure of Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha: 'Heart ached'

Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly and Maithili Thakur react to Women's Reservation Bill defeat, calling it "betrayal" and saying their "heart ached" over the setback.

Women's Reservation Bill 2026: On Saturday, April 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Women's Reservation Bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress and former Union Education Minister Smriti Irani moved to social media to criticise the Opposition for rejoicing despite the setback to women's welfare, sharing a video of the PM saying that women were unhappy.

Smriti Irani reacts to Women's Reservation Bill failure

Smriti tweeted, "When the proposal for women's welfare was defeated... family-based parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP were clapping with joy and thumping their desks."

Also Read Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani continues to command audiences as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi leads TRPs

What did Maithili Thakur say on the PM's address?

Singer and Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur also responded to PM Modi's speech. She posted a snapshot of herself watching his speech live, saying, "Today, while traveling on the roads during election campaigning in Bengal, I heard Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's message addressed to the women."

बंगाल में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सड़कों पर सफर करते हुए आज प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का महिलाओं के नाम संदेश सुना।

दिल दुखा ये देखकर कि नारी सशक्तिकरण से जुड़ा महत्वपूर्ण प्रस्ताव इस बार संसद में पास नहीं हो सका।

आवाज़ उठती रहेगी, क्योंकि सम्मान और सुरक्षा हर महिला का… pic.twitter.com/DxpMzmru8E — Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) April 18, 2026

She added, "My heart ached to see that an important proposal related to women's empowerment could not pass in Parliament this time." She underlined the need for change, stating that women's voices will continue to be heard because "respect and security" are every woman's right.

Rupali Ganguly reacts to PM Modi's speech

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the country, Rupali Ganguly also wrote a note. The Anupamaa actress wrote, "Yesterday was an unfortunate day for our democracy. The failure to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha is a betrayal of millions of women awaiting rightful representation."

Yesterday was an unfortunate day for our democracy. The failure to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha is a betrayal of millions of women awaiting rightful representation. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, strong efforts have been made to empower women and… https://t.co/VldgWdwiAv — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) April 18, 2026

Rupali went on to say that the bill was an important step forward and that significant efforts were made to empower women under PM Modi's leadership. She continued by criticising the opposition for lacking purpose and engaging in "petty politics." "Women will remember this," she wrote in closing. Being deprived of their proper position will not be tolerated.

PM Modi calls out opposition

PM Modi called out the opposition by saying, "The women of the country will not forgive the Congress and its allies for this. These parties are also spreading misinformation on delimitation and are trying to create divisions, following a politics of divide and rule." He added, "Nation’s welfare is our priority, but when political benefit becomes the priority for some people, even bigger than the nation’s welfare, the women of the country have to bear the burden for this. The same happened this time as well."

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