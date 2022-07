has been making headlines ever since she claimed in the press meet that her daughter Zoish Irani has nothing to do with a restaurant and bar in Goa. The Union Minster slammed Congress and alleged that they have made false claims against her 18-year-old daughter stating that she is running a bar in Goa. Smriti Irani reportedly stated that her daughter's fault is that she is her daughter of a woman who dares to question Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi about loot of rupees Rs 5000 crore. In the press conference, she hit back at the political party and said, "My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of ₹ 5,000 crores by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls". And even threatened of dragging them to court for spreading false news against their daughter. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara’s fans upset with Karan Johar, Allu Arjun’s monochrome picture takes internet by storm and more

While Smriti defended her daughter, the internet strongly claims that the former actress is lying and they are showing proof of Zoish being the owner of this restaurant and bar in Goa.

Some members of BJP are shamelessly claiming that the owner of the bar is not the daughter of 'Tulsi' ji, this video is for them. #smritiiranidaughter

स्मृति ईरानी

Tell me it's fake recording

#स्मृति_ईरानी_चुप्पी_तोड़ो pic.twitter.com/WHhgytxRiR — UTTAMCHAND अहिरवाल (@UttamYKT) July 24, 2022

BJP studied and implemented every method of hiding corruption but this guy was out of syllabus.#smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/KIc5AS5yDm — CN (@chetan_naik) July 24, 2022

The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that's also a hypocrite! ..#smritiiranidaughter https://t.co/NTTZSAB990 — Roshan Rizvi (@Roshan_Rizvi) July 24, 2022

We all know that inheritance characteristics of mother-father to successor. This is all prove that...

Like Mother like Daughter!#स्मृति_ईरानी_चुप्पी_तोड़ो #SmritiIrani #smritiiranidaughter @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/OppftYFr7j — Birendra Sharma (@DrBirendraShar2) July 24, 2022

Will the license be canceled in the same manner with which the word BAR has been removed from the board?

Is any Godi media channel debating on this issue?#smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/TRS88NjwrD — GAMMAisLive (@GAMMAisLive) July 24, 2022

also has only one fault that he's the son of the father of BJP. It's Karma #SmritiIrani #smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/982MqQ9LPu — ? शाहरुख खान जबरा फैन ♥️ (@bbsrSRKIAN) July 24, 2022

How she can be so Hypocrite? She talk nonsense about anyone without knowing facts and truth but now she is not saying a single word about her Corrupted family.

Spineless!!#स्मृति_ईरानी_चुप्पी_तोड़ो #SmritiIrani #smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/6vvtood3Rt — Pandit Aparna Thakur (@Iamshaktii) July 24, 2022

Truth vs Lies pic.twitter.com/tlOydnUuc7 — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) July 23, 2022

? Smriti Irani claimed that her 18 year daughter has no relation with 'Silly Soul Cafe and Bar' ? In this video you can see Smriti Irani's daughter is running 'Silly Soul Cafe and Bar'.#SillySoulCafe #smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/xdKA4KarwT — Faithful Indian ?? (@faithfulindian8) July 24, 2022

???? ??? ?? ? ???? It started with ?????....#SmritiIrani proved that ??????? can never tell the ?????. #स्मृति_ईरानी_चुप्पी_तोड़ो #smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/TvsGkRKTzj — তন্ময় l Tanmoy l تانماي l (@tanmoyofc) July 24, 2022

Earlier, mother claimed she had a degree from Yale, which is fake.

Now, the daughter runs an illegal bar licensed on a dead person's name. Illegal Irani and her family drama. #smritiiranidaughter pic.twitter.com/oUlJbL61f5 — Basanagouda Badarli (@Basanagouda99) July 24, 2022

Smriti Irani is called a hypocrite after her claims in the press met. We wonder if the she will hold another press conference for the same?