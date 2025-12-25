Smriti Mandhana ABSENT from Kapil Sharma Show celebrating World Cup win after cancelling wedding with Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana skipped the second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which was attended by the Indian women's cricket team. Read on.

Comedian Kapil Sharma returns with his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4. Actress Priyanka Chopra was the first guest of season 4 and the second episode is set to go on air on Saturday. In his second season, Kapil will host the Indian women’s cricket team. Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, and Pratika Rawal will be appearing in the second episode. But Smriti Mandhana has skipped the celebration. If reports are to be believed, due to her personal life, Smriti would be missing from the second episode.

A new promo features Kapil having fun with the Indian women’s cricket team. Head coach Amol Mazumdar is all seen in the promo. In the clip, Kapil can be seen asking Harmanpreet about her bhangra moves while lifting the World Cup trophy. During this conversation, Jemimah said that Smriti encouraged Harmanpreet to dance. She said, “Harry didi doesn't listen to us but Smriti had said that if you don't do Bhangra then I will not talk to you for the rest of my life.” As soon as the video came out on social media, fans noticed that Smriti is not part of the show. Fans shared their reaction to the clip. A user said, “Harry di listening to only and only smriti ?!!! So pyaaraaa.” Another wrote, “This will surely be one of the most entertaining episodes ever.” A comment read, “Smriti here missing.” Another comment read, “Badly missing Smriti in this show as well she was missed in KBC..... But the team always mention her name in either ways wherever they go that feels so special about the team✨ They literally setting the standards high for team sport and their connection with each other.... They are winning in life too.....” A user commented, “@deol.harleen304 what an amazing outfit…. Looking ravishing in @melt.popshop.” A user mentioned, “Harry di never listens to anyone except smriti.”

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding cancellation

Smriti and Palash were engaged and was supposed to get married on November 23. But on the wedding day, Smriti’s father became unwell. Later, Palash was hospitalised for a few days. After days of speculation, Smriti on Instagram shared that the relationship has ended. Since then, she attended a couple of events but refused to talk about her personal life. On the other hand, Palash also shared a statement asking for privacy from fans and followers on this matter.

