Sobhita Dhulipala royally ignores Ishaan Khattar at the ramp walk when they both appeared walking for the same designer and the fans connot get over this video and are claiming that they can watch it for more than 1000 times Recently the Made In Heaven 2 actress and Ishaan walked the ramp together in Delhi and their chemistry was zero and in fact the royal ignore by Sobhita on the ramp to Ishaan grabbed all the eyeballs nd many are lashing her over her attitude and others are loving it and calling her the pro. Sobhita looked HOT AF , but her ignore to Ishaan became the talk of the town and the video is going viral on the internet like a wildfire.

Checkout the hilarious reactions of the fans and netizens over this video. One user commented, "Ab ye nalle nepo kids footage lene Zbrdsti chipkenege talented outsider se". Another user said, "Ishan ko ramp PE kaun bulaya..garden bhejna tha isse goti khelne". One more user said, " She didn't even look at the poor guy". "I will ignore my life problems as Sobhita ignored Ishaan", commented a fan.

Watch the video of Sobhita Dhulipala royally ignores Ishaan Khattar at the ramp walk and you just cannot get over it.

In this video, you can see the awkwardness between Ishaan and Sobhita—how the actress doesn't even make eye contact with the actor and walks away from him—and it will make you wonder what's happening, and the facial expressions of Ishaan are something that we can totally relate to. Ishaan and Sobhita walked their ramp together, but indeed, they were a big disappointment, and the match is just bizarre like the video. But taking about Sobhita, she slayed it, nailed it, and showed us how it's done.