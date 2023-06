Sobhita Dhulipala seems to be very chill about the talks that have been going around related to her and Naga Chaitanya. The actress has been a part of the industry for quite a while now and is very aware of her personal life coming under the media scanner, apart from her professional life. Sobhita's personal life is something fans and netizens have been extremely interested in ever since her name has been lined up with south actor Naga Chaitanya, who made headlines for his separation from his wife, and south actor Samantha Prabhu. Sobhita, who often maintains her dignified silence over the constant new dog in her relationship with Chay, has finally spoken about him in her recent interaction, and not only about the actor but also about what she admires about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also Read - The Night Manager diva Sobhita Dhulipala on facing rejections; was told she isn’t ‘gori’ and pretty enough; here’s how she dealt with it

Sobhita Dhulipala admires Samantha Ruth Prabhu's filmography.

As reported by ETimes, in an interview, Sobhita spoke about how she admires how Samantha made a very cool choice with Family Man 2, and the way she has headlined her filmography is very cool. Samantha stunned her fans with Family Man 2, and Raji's character will be one of her most challenging roles of all and a fan favourite.

Sobhita Dhulipala calls Naga Chaitanya a dignified man.

While further talking about Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita called him a dignified and cool-headed man, and she admitted that this is what she admires about the Laal Singh Chadha actor. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's dating rumours sparked all over again after a picture of them dining together in London went viral.

In her recent interaction Sobhita had even spoken about how her personal life is more focused than her professional life in media, but she gives a damn, " What’s there to be bothered? If I say don’t say this, there’s no way people would know about it… I mean, it’s not a nice thing to talk about my own accomplishments. It’s not like I’m asking people to look at my accomplishments and the name I made for myself but it’s more like, I come from Vizag and I’ve worked hard at every step along the way". On the professional front, Sobhita has been making some smart choices, and right now she is promoting The Night Manager 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in Made In Heaven 2, which brought her all the recognition in the Hindi film industry.