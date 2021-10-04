Most people active on social media know about David Michigan, one of the most recognized influencers in the world. David has a follower base of more than 10 million on Instagram. He has recently signed the Argentine Movie “What the waters left behind: Scars” and is awaiting its world premiere at the 50th SITGES festival. The festival that takes place in October will celebrate outstanding works in the field of cinema. David’s appearance in the movie alongside other prestigious cast is a perfect formula for a spectacular movie that will leave the fans bewitched.

Fans can easily recognize David; conspicuous with his muscular body, handsome dark skin tone and an attractive tattoo. People love his warm smile and intense gaze. Michigan is also passionate about health and wellness. He is a life and fitness coach, wellness expert, and motivational speaker. David also specializes in mental techniques such as visualization, hypnosis, and self-hypnosis.

Additionally, David is also passionate about acting. He debuted on the big screen with an Italian movie “Elohim” produced by Paolo Veglio. After, Elohim, he will now be seen in a major role in the film "What The Waters Left Behind: Scars" directed by Luciano and Nicolás Onetti.

David’s commitment and persistence are commendable and they are the prime driving forces behind his flourishing career that he has managed to achieve in a short span.

David was born on February 11, 1989 in Paris. David’s father is a descendant of a family of Amerindian shamans, and they belong to the Chippewa tribe (Michigan means "great pure water"). His mother is a former national judo champion.

David was interested in magic and mentalism ever since he was in school. He started practicing it and slowly moved to the professional level. Later he ventured into individual coaching in the field. Once he debuted on social media, he awed people with his skills. David also offers online training to enthusiasts. Many major media publications like Muscle and fitness, Forbes, Huffington post and Buzfeed have featured David and his achievements. He has also appeared on the cover of Men’s fitness magazine.

David created a stir in 2017 with his video filmed in Louvre. In the video, David was almost naked in Spartacus costume.

David Michigan speaks three languages, French, English, Spanish. His multi-faceted personality has helped him achieve his goals and gain appreciation worldwide. His journey from social media coach to an actor is nothing short of spectacular. His fans are as excited as him for his new project.

About the movie

"Los Olvidados" winner of the First Fantasy Film Contest organized by INCAA, is a film recorded in the ruins of Epecuén, in the province of Buenos Aires. Epecuén was one of the most important tourist towns in Argentina due to the healing properties of its thermal waters.

As the story goes, on November 10, 1985, a huge flow of water broke the embankment that protected the city, being submerged under ten meters of salty water. Given this situation, Epecuén disappeared. Thirty years later the water withdrew and the ruins emerged, exposing a bleak landscape. The villagers never returned.

A group of young people go to the ruins of Epecuén to film a documentary about the fateful events that wiped that Buenos Aires town off the map in the eighties. But they will come across a series of terrible characters who will show them that there are worse things than death.