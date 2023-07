After seven years of marriage, actor Sofia Vergara of Modern Family and her spouse Joe Manganiello have announced their separation. In a statement given to Page Six, the pair described their choice to split as difficult and politely requested privacy and respect. Additionally, a source close to the duo informed Page Six that Sofia and Joe have been drifting apart for some time and have kept their distance from one another in order to think about their future. According to the rumour, the couple was last spotted together in Hoboken, latest Jersey, when Sofia paid Joe a visit when he was filming Vince Vaughn's latest movie, Nonnas.

Joint Announcement

The actors made a statement where they mentioned that they have made one of the most difficult decision to take a divorce. They also asked the audience to respect their privacy as they navigate their new phase of life.

Relationship timeline of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Vergara was engaged to another guy when the two first met at a White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. But soon after their breakup, Manganiello contacted Jesse Tyler Ferguson, a mutual friend, and requested her phone number. In June 2014, they went on their first date and fell in love right away. They were married in a grandiose wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. They endured rumours and conjecture throughout their marriage, but they always gave the impression of being solidly together and encouraging of one another. However, they issued a joint statement in July 2023 announcing their divorce and requesting privacy. Many people were surprised by the news. The news came as a surprise to many. Their relationship, from the moment they met to the end of their marriage, has been filled with love, happiness, and public admiration.

Sofia Vergara's upcoming projects

For her upcoming Netflix project Griselda, Vergara transformed into drug boss Griselda Blanco, who was known to be a ruthless and violent businesswoman, per Entertainment Weekly.