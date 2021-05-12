Soha Ali Khan believes Inaaya is going to be an amazing older sister to Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to a son in February 2021. This happened just before the second wave of the pandemic. Since then many have been waiting to know the name of the child or see his picture. On Mother's day, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and his little brother on Instagram. This was the best gift for her fans that day. Until Taimur Ali Khan's little brother arrived, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi was the youngest in the Pataudi house. Soha Ali Khan is thrilled with the new baby's arrival and has spoken about him and her daughter Inaaya. Soha Ali Khan said that Inaaya is very caring and protective. She also says that she feels Inaaya is going to be an amazing older sister. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note for this mother as he completes nine years; says, 'I'm still lost without you'

She also went on to say that her daughter is a lot like her father. According to Soha, she is expressive, emotional, sensitive and she has the most infectious smile and a mischievous glint in her eye - like Kunal. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu often keep sharing pictures of Inaaya Naumi with Taimur Ali Khan. The brother-sister share a good bond and now fans surely would want to see the little munchkin along with them. On Mother's day, along with Taimur and the newborn's picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Umeed pe duniya kayaam hai...And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow...Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there...Keep the faith...". The pandemic has affected people, and Indian celebrities are doing their best to raise awareness and donate to medical aid. Kareena Kapoor Khan has told people to mask up properly and follow the protocol. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has a major connect with his 2004 short film, Karma – watch video

She has also joined the donate oxygen mission of Welham's School, Dehradun. She was a student of the prestigious girls' school in Uttarakhand in her teen years. Saif Ali Khan has got his first dose of the vaccine. Also Read - Sardar Ka Grandson song Main Teri Ho Gayi: Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham-Aditi Rao Hydari's chemistry is lovable