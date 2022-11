recently talked about her daughter Inaaya's bond with 's son Taimur. She revealed that Inaaya appears to be more interested in Taimur than his younger brother Jehangir Ali Khan since the latter is still very small.

In her new interview, Soha said that Inaaya adores Taimur and she gets stars in her eyes when she looks at Taimur. She added that Inaaya looks up to Taimur as an older brother and she found it very interesting to see the two kids forming a special relationship with each other.

"She thinks everything he does is amazing. Even if he’s just scratching his ear, she’s like, wow. And Jeh is adorable because he’s small. But she’s definitely interested in Taimur as an older brother and there’s a little bit of hero worship going on there," she told News 18.

Soha further added that parents should be respectful towards their children and respect their feelings about what they want and who they want to play with, where their limits are and who they want to hug or not.

The 44-year-old actor also talked about the attention her daughter Inaaya is getting from the paparazzi at such a young age. Inaaya sometimes asks her who are these people taking her picture. She said that though she and Kunal Kemmu have chosen to live public lives, their daughter has chosen to stay away from the limelight and she shouldn't.

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed their sons Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir in 2021.