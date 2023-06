The cat is out of the bag. has spilled the beans about the reasons behind her fitness. The actress balances her work life and her personal life (which comes with mommy duties) pretty well. In a recent Instagram post, Soha talked about how she is embracing the 40s “by staying active and making healthier choices.” According to Soha, “being the best is a myth” so she is trying to be better everyday. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: These couples opted to be in a live-in relationship and test their bond before marriage

Taking us through her daily schedule, the actress shared that she does

“bodyweight training for 30 minutes.” And, on days she doesn’t train, she goes for a walk. The workout is paired with a protein and fibre-rich diet along with a protein shake. Soha Ali Khan’s schedule also includes “meditation and 8 hours of sleep.” “Being fit makes me feel happier and confident,” she added. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more Bollywood celebs who are bookworms and enjoy reading

Watch the full video here: Also Read - Soha Ali Khan reveals candid deets about daughter Inaaya's bond with cousin Taimur Ali Khan: She gets stars in her eyes

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Inaaya’s Summer Holidays

Before this, Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable post featuring her mother and her daughter . Soha uploaded a series of pictures which showcased Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya having conversations, performing yoga, eating together and enjoying each other’s company. In the caption, Soha Ali Khan talked about why “time with grandparents is so precious.” While the child gets a chance to learn from someone so far apart in years, and the grandparents get a “second chance at parenting.” The actress stated that she finally has a chance to put her feet up and get that pedicure.

She wrote, “Time with grandparents is so precious the chance to learn from someone so far apart in years from you (and this works both ways), a second chance at parenting, the most unconditional love and the purest fun - and a chance for me to put my feet up and finally get that pedicure!! #summerholidays #nanihouse.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha Ali Khan will be next seen in Chhorii 2.