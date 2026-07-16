Sohail Khan reveals being sexually harassed as a child in Alliance, says ‘I kept that within me for years’

Get to know all about Sohail Khan's traumatic past of being sexually harassed in childhood here. The actor-producer opens up about his experience to Alliance teammates.

Sohail Khan reveals being sexually harassed as a child in Alliance, says ‘I kept that within me for years’

Kunal Khemu’s reality show, Alliance, just showed us the vulnerable, sensitive side of Sohail Khan. The actor-producer is a new addition to the show’s contestants. Sohail opened up to the players in Alliance about how he has been a victim of sexual assault. He opened up and talked to them about this traumatic incident from his past. Sohail also told the contestants how his past has influenced him to raise his two kids, Nirvaan and Yohan. His ex-wife Seema Sajdeh has also joined this reality show as a wild card entry. Let’s dive in to find out more about Sohail Khan opening up about being sexually harassed in childhood here.

Sohail Khan reveals being sexually harassed as a child in Alliance

The actor was discussing his firm stand against ragging and bullying with other Alliance contestants when he shared this heartbreaking experience from his childhood. Sohail talked about ragging and bullying, saying, “I am very against ragging. Main hamesha Yohan ko aur Nirvaan ko yeh poochta tha, 'Beta, don't feel shy or don't feel embarrassed to come and tell me that if somebody is bullying you,' kyunki yeh mere saath hua hai." He further added how he wants both his children, Nirvaan and Yohan, to approach him if they face any sort of ragging or bullying or are in uncomfortable situations that make them feel uneasy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Sohail continued on how his childhood is a big part of his parenting style today, where he wants to have an open relationship with his kids. He talked about being sexually harassed as a kid, saying, “I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young, and I kept that within me for years. Jab main bada hua... when I actually became an adult, I went and confided in my father.”

He recalled teh conversation he had with his father, Salim Khan, saying, “I told him, 'Daddy, yeh mere saath hua hai.' He said, 'Beta tune yeh itne saalon tak?' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' Galti meri nahi thi. But at that time, you feel the shame.” Hearing SOhail’s painful, vulnerable past, his fellow contestants embraced him.

About Alliance

The Alliance is a new reality show streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Actor Kunal Khemu hosts it and pits 16 celebrity contestants against each other in a high-tech underground bunker. To win this game and the grand prize of Rs 1 crore, players will have to navigate shifting loyalties, deception, drama, fights and chaos.

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