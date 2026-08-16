Sohail Khan's SHOCKING transformation after The Alliance EXPLAINED, says 'I just needed to...'

Sohail Khan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his noticeably slimmer appearance after The Alliance. Read further to know what the actor revealed actually led to his weight loss?

Sohail Khan's SHOCKING transformation after The Alliance EXPLAINED, says 'I just needed to...'

Sohail Khan showed up looking noticeably slimmer after his time on The Alliance, and fans immediately started asking if he’d turned to weight-loss meds. Now Sohail’s come out and set the record straight, his transformation had nothing to do with Ozempic. Ever since he left The Alliance, Sohail’s weight loss has been all anyone can talk about. As a wildcard contestant, he grabbed attention, but recent party photos had some fans worrying about his health.

Sohail Khan Says His Weight Loss Wasn't Because Of Ozempic

Social media, of course, jumped in with theories. People speculated about everything, especially Ozempic but Sohail just explained what really happened, he caught a stomach bug, changed what he ate, and honestly, the show itself was exhausting. At 55, Sohail suddenly found himself at the center of rumors about weight-loss drugs after photos from the show got out. He’s shut that down now.

Chatting with Hindustan Times, Sohail said his health took a dive right after he entered The Alliance. It was his first time on a reality show, and he admitted that those first few days made him feel claustrophobic but it didn’t stop there. During his very first week, Sohail picked up a stomach bug. Being sick meant he had to watch his diet much more closely especially since he wanted to stay in the game and keep up with the challenges.

He said the support from his fellow contestants helped him get through it. Even though he felt awful early on, he managed to stick it out for five weeks. For Sohail, his time on the show wasn’t just about surviving reality TV. He made friends who felt like family, and he really wanted to finish the experience with them.

Asked about his physical transformation, Sohail kept it simple: “I just needed to control what I was eating.” His weight loss was never a grand plan, just the natural result of getting sick and then having to change his eating habits and routine to keep going. He also stressed he wasn’t looking for any shortcuts.

Salman Khan Had Earlier Revealed Sohail Lost 12 Kg

Shutting down all those Ozempic rumors, Sohail said, “So no Ozempic, no fat burners, I’m only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone.” That’s his answer to all the online chatter. People have been analyzing his slimmer look, and now they know the real story. Funny enough, this isn’t the first time Sohail’s weight loss has cropped up. Salman Khan had already mentioned on the show that Sohail had lost about 12 kg.

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