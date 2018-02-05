Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser: Alden Ehrenreich's new adventure looks thrilling - watch video

After much of begging by fans of Star Wars, Lucas Films finally gave away the first look at the Han Solo sequel with a full-blown teaser trailer. The movie titled Solo: A Star Wars Story was being filmed under tight security and the teaser is essentially the first we see of it. The ride from here looks spectacular and amazing. Alden Ehrenreich steps in the as the world's favourite smuggler, replacing Harrison Ford from the role. The tense 1 minute-40-seconds teaser does a good job at introducing us to the world of this prequel spin-off to Star Wars. Also Read - Check out these HQ pics of Rogue One stars Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn at Star Wars Celebration Europe!

From the voice-over that begins with the opening shot, we learn that Han was a con artist since the age of 10. He was kicked out of the flight academy for being unique and having a mind of his own. Solo swears that he will become the best pilot in the galaxy. Oh, you did Han, you did!

We also get a good look at the revamped Chewbacca. Becket played by Woody Harrelson is putting together a crew and recruits Han and Chewbacca. Fleeting shots of the new-old world are magnificent. I am loving the colour palette, hues of blue, white, black and gold are splashed all over giving the film a very sleek look that the previous films lack. Also, look out for the awesome scene where Lando, played by Donald Glover is flying the Falcon and droid L3-37 is the co-pilot.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Thandie Newton, opens May 25.