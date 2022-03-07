A new show named Solomartel is coming soon featuring India’s modern day entrepreneur heroes and some of their out of the ordinary achievements. The Solomartel show™, will be hosted by its founder and members of the executive board of Solomartel, the notable company which has built one of the largest real estate empires in India. The show is set to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. With the growth of business awareness in the nation, a show like Solomartel is surely going to influence many lives.

The series will showcase the renowned company that managed to climb at the top of the innovation ladder in the real estate industry. This adventurous series will take you on a ride throughout the country where you will be able to witness how Solomartel has created a massive real-estate empire that many thought was impossible. Their plan was so well executed, that today, countless foreign and native investors have invested their capital in Solomartel real estate funds in a record amount of time. Of course, the success of Solomartel in the real world has inspired a brand new show, to inspire the world and share the business strategies of the best business leaders from India and around the world.

The success of Solomartel helped the nation's infrastructure while giving an opportunity to millions of investors to invest in Solomartel’s real estate funds. You won't only see the success but also the struggle that so called “Solomartelman” and his team went through while building this empire with never before seen footage of negotiations and prototype business deals being executed live. Some of the projects accomplished by Solomartel include things like innovative malls built across India, the operation of Kanpur’s airport, the establishment of a world record during the construction of one of their residential complexes in Ludhiana, and turning an abandoned Rajasthani fort into a glorious palace causing its historic rebirth.

Solomartel will not only entertain but also educate the Indian public by teaching everyone how to invest in real estate and how to avoid getting scammed by showing the truth behind the investment industry and the world of business in India. The hosts, alongside with various native and foreign guests, will share exclusive knowledge that will help you understand business management and all the skills needed to successfully run a business.

While watching this show, you will learn the line between real and scam which both coexist in today’s market, and often ends up with common people getting scammed. Lack of knowledge about investment currently leads many Indians to burn their money in untrustworthy investments. Investment is not only about growing your money by a few percents. Keeping your money invested in actual performing and resilient assets means you can survive financial crises. Solomartel is a chance for adults to recollect their lives by improving their financial well being and a whooping opportunity for many youngsters to learn the art of investment and business. The Indian traditional

methodology consisting of investing your earnings in a fixed deposit will be broken by the show Solomartel. India is one of the fastest-growing countries in the whole world in terms of economic growth and is in desperate need of shows like Solomartel that will increase business awareness and investment knowledge.

Given that Solomartel is part of the real estate industry, the Solomartel crew will roam the entire country to show us some of the most exclusive properties and estates. As we progress in episodes, we will witness various properties and mansions that belong to India’s royal families. India's ancient forts, residential apartments in some of Mumbai’s tallest skyscrapers and Solomartel’s own properties are just some of the things you can expect from the show.