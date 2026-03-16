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'Someone needs to take notes': Fans take a subtle jibe at Kartik Aaryan after Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla teaser drops?

Akshay Kumar had announced that Bhoot Bangla has been rescheduled from its original release date of May 15 to April 10, 2026.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 16, 2026 8:46 PM IST

'Someone needs to take notes': Fans take a subtle jibe at Kartik Aaryan after Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla teaser drops?
A still of Bhoot Bangla

Bhooth Bangla teaser is out and it has managed to leave fans surprised and excited. Going by the reactions available on social media, netizens have been lauding Akshay Kumar’s trademark energy and effortless screen presence. Within minutes of the teaser reveal, social media exploded. While many have been talking about Akshay's flawless comedic timing, and aura, others believe they have finally been promised the kind of entertainment they have been wanting to watch. Bhooth Bangla remains specials because Bollywood’s iconic director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite for an interesting project that too after a long gap of 16 years. Their last film together was Khatta Meetha that had released in 2010. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have given several popular films including Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan and more.

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What does Bhooth Bangla teaser offer?

The teaser of Bhooth Bangla gives an interesting mix of fun and horror. It shows a creepy old mansion where strange things happen. The video kicks off with eerie shots of a haveli. Asrani soon warns, “Nobody gets married in Mangalpur. Vasudhar will come.” So yes, you are given hints of ghosts, hidden secrets and surprises. With quick cuts, dramatic music, and Akshay Kumar's comedic timing, massive curiosity is built among the viewers. The cast features actors who were seen in 2007 hit. This includes Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late actor Asrani. The film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma.

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How have netizens reacted on Bhooth Bangla teaser?

Many users felt that Akshay Kumar once again reminded audiences why he remains one of the most dynamic performers in Bollywood. One fan wrote, “Someone needs to take notes from this! This is how it is done.”

Another comment that quickly caught attention read, “AKKI in his element, exactly what we were missing..”

Fans also stressed on how Akshay's style looks effortless and natural, without depending on over-the-top choreography or forced expressions. One user commented, “Akki doesn’t need one overcomplicated step which looks performed, he will come on camera do this thing and just entertain people! Kuch bhi kaho Akshay is Akshay.”

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla Teaser Bhooth Bangla Viral Teaser