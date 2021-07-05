Sona Mohapatra gives a sarcastic reply to a fan who pointed out she was quick to slam Salman Khan but refused to credit him when Priyanka Chopra spoke of his kind gesture

Singer Sona Mohapatra is known to be critical of Salman Khan. She has even called him the 'poster child of toxic masculinity'. Now, a Twitter user asked Sona Mohapatra why she did not pass a comment when Priyanka Chopra in her autobiography, Unfinished revealed that Salman Khan saved her from an uncomfortable situation. A user tweeted, "In 2019 you mocked Salman by a tweet related to Priyanka chopra. But why didn’t you say anything for Him when Priyanka chopra praised Salman khan in her book ‘Unfinished’ as he saved her from doing a scene in movie which was uncomfortable for her." Also Read - From Harman Baweja cheating on Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit helping Sanjay Dutt through his drug addiction: Bollywood’s best kept secrets that will make you go hawww

The lady replied in a sarcastic manner, "Cus I have better things to do." Just check out the tweets below...

Priyanka Chopra who recently released her memoir Unfinished spoke of an incident from her eearly days in Bollywood when a director told her, 'chaddiyan dikhni chahiye (panties should be seen)' in a song. Disgusted, Priyanka Chopra quit the film the next day but the filmmaker landed up on the sets of another film in 'an agitated state'. It seems Salman Khan had to step in to salvage the situation and the overall project.

In 2019, Sona Mohapatra slammed Salman Khan as he took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for opting out of Bharat for her wedding. He said that she left the biggest movie of her career for marriage. He had quipped, "Usually people leave their husbands for this." She said that Priyanka Chopra had better things to do in her journey of inspiring other women.