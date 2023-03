Dil Chahta Hai actress Sonali Kulkarni recently hit headlines as she made a remark about Indian women. At an event, Sonali Kulkarni said that a lot of women in India are lazy as they want partners with a good job, own a house etc. She said that women forget to stand up for themselves. This statement did not go down well with many. Not just Urfi Javed, even Ambarsariya singer Sona Mohapatra reacted to her statement. Sonali then extended an apology after receiving severe backlash. Sona Mohapatra has now made an appreciation post for Sonali. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato trailer wins hearts; Sona Mohapatra gets slammed by Shehnaaz Gill fans and more

In a recent tweet, said that she agreed with many women who found 's statement disturbing. But she praised her for acknowledging the hurt and extending an apology. She took an indirect dig at some men who consciously hurt people but do not extend a sorry.

Check out Sona Mohapatra's tweet below:

had a discussion with @Paromitabardolo & agreed with many women who found her statement disturbing, myopic, parochial. Full credit to @sonalikulkarni for speaking up , acknowledging our hurt.Not a single man I know does this.Not even those who have consciously hurt, harmed. ??‍♀️? https://t.co/WIv0inuzNa — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 20, 2023

In her apology, Sonali wrote that her intention was not to hurt women. Rather she has often expressed her support to women. She further wrote that she is sorry if she unknowingly caused pain to anyone with her statement. She said she does not thrive on headlines and does not want to be the center of sensational situations.

Read her statement below:

Talking about Sona Mohapatra, in the past, she has spoken up against entering Bigg Boss 16 as he was accused of MeToo. She even got into a war of words with Shehnaaz Gill's fans when she questioned her talent.