Ira Khan, the daughter of has been in the news since Saturday. Well, it was her birthday and the Khan family celebrated with a pool party. A particular picture from the party went viral. In the pic, we can see Ira Khan cutting her birthday cake in a bikini. In the background, there is Aamir Khan in black swimming trunks and Azad Rao Khan. Her mom, Reena Dutta was also seen. The picture got royally trolled. Netizens criticised it as 'ashleel', 'besharam' and what not. We know how people get nasty on social media. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Shivangi Khedkar-Sai Ketan Rao, Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora and more celebs join Sandiip Sikcand's mom Veena's 75th birthday bash

One of the guests at the party was singer . She is quite close to Aamir Khan and his family. We know that , her husband has worked with Aamir Khan in many projects. She took to her social media and wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan's choice of birthday attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn't in the past please note; she is 25, a free, thinking, adult woman, is exercising her life choices. Doesn't need her dad's approval or yours. Buzz off. Shove your politics where the sun don't shine..." Also Read - The Kashmir Files on OTT: Darshan Kumaar says, 'It's important for everyone who is against terrorism to watch this movie' [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA (@sonamohapatra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONA (@sonamohapatra)

Ira Khan is quite active on social media. The young lady has been vocal about her fight with clinical depression. From sharing tips to beat anxiety and how to reach out for mental health crisis, she is doing her bit. She has studied filmmaking in the US, and has directed a play. Since some months, she is in the news for her relationship with Nupur Shikhare. The fitness trainer has worked with the likes of and was with Aamir Khan in the lockdown phase, and that's where the romance started. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata US Box Office: Mahesh Babu's film set to make USD 650K first day first show despite Doctor Strange 2's dominance