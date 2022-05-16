Singer has come down hard on , who is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with her alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is being probed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The singer said that she would like to be disassociated with brands endorsed by Jacqueline, whom she accused of taking shortcuts to become successful. Also Read - Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare has THIS reaction to the young lady's bikini pics and savage retort to trolls

Sharing a picture of an advertisement of beauty products featuring Jacqueline on it, Sona tweeted, "& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don't sell me anything with your vacuous self. #india."

She tweeted in continuation, "apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 'women',taking 'shortcuts' to 'success' become the stereotype to sing about 2.?2 Pop Music?"

A few days ago, Jacqueline approached the Court seeking its nod for her visit to the UAE, France and Nepal to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards. The court will hear the matter on May 18.

The ED has interrogated Jacqueline multiple times and recorded her statement after her alleged friendship with multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar came to light. In the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar, the ED had last month attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Jacqueline. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the Sri Lankan actress.

In February this year, the agency had filed a supplementary charge-sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who had introduced him to Fernandez. It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later drop them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

