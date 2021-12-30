has always guarded her personal life. She has never spoken much about her alleged relationships. There have been reports of her dating actor Zaheer Iqbal who made his debut with ’s production venture Notebook (2019). Well, Sonakshi and Zaheer are Salman’s protégées, and the two actors will also be seen together in the upcoming movie Double XL which also stars . Recently, Zaheer had shared a picture with Sonakshi on his Insta story, and it has gone viral… Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and 7 more Bollywood actresses who took away souvenirs from their film sets

Zaheer had captioned the picture as '#Decembering'. The two are seen winking in the photo and they are showing a victory sign. Well, we are sure fans of both the actors think that they make a good pair.



A few days ago, it was Zaheer’s birthday, and while wishing him Sonakshi had posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero.”

Zaheer had commented on the post, “But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa.” And he also wrote, “Can officially call u my heroine also now.”

Last year, while talking to Pinkvilla about marriage, Sonakshi had stated, "I am not trying to brush it off the carpet. When it has to happen, it will. But, there is no pressure from my family. My parents see that I am very happy with my work, enjoying it. Also, I have to find a boy, only then I can get married. The main requirement is that."

On the work front, apart from Double XL, Sonakshi will be seen in movies like Kakuda and Bulbul Tarang. She also has Amazon Prime Video’s series lined up which is created by .