Sonakshi Sinha dating Zaheer Iqbal? Notebook actor spills the beans

The personal lives of Bollywood stars always grab attention. has always been secretive though! However, there have been rumours that she has been in a relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. He entered Bollywood with the film Notebook and has been trying to make a place for himself in the industry. But he is popular for his love life as his name is attached to actress Sonakshi Sinha. But in his recent interview, he has spoken about these rumours.

The actor in an interview with India Today, the actor stated that he is not affected by the rumours at all. He was quoted saying, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Further, he revealed one advice that gave him. He stated that Bhai told him that all these rumours will take place but he should not pay much heed to it. "But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. Bhai (Salman) has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge [people will write], don't pay too much attention to it. So, I really don't pay attention to that," said Zaheer.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has next Hari Hara Veera Mallu in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one.