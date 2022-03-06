Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble as non-bailable warrant issued against the actress – full report here

seems to have called herself a legal trouble. As per the latest updates, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the actress in a fraud case. She was supposed to attend an event in Delhi, however, she did not do so and hence the event organizer filed a fraud case against her in Moradabad police station. The actress is said to have charged Rs 37 lakhs to attend this event and when demanded the money back, her manager refused to repay, say the reports. Thus, a fraud case filed against her. Also Read - Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 9 actresses who became victims of brutal body-shaming

As per reports, Sonakshi Sinha did appear in Moradabad to record her statement. However, later her disappearance led the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against her. Sonakshi Sinha is yet to make any statement in this case. Sonakshi Sinha recently returned from the Da-bangg tour and has landed in a legal soup. Only time will tell what happens next in this case.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has Double XL co-starring in her kitty. She also has Kakuda in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen space with Ritiesh Deshmukh in this one.

Otherwise, the actress recently hit headlines as a fake picture of her and went viral on social media. The picture showed them as a married couple. Netizens were left shocked to see the picture. The actress recently reacted to the same with a social media comment that read, "Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????" For more updates, stay tuned.