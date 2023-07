Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made an appearance together at Huma Qureshi's birthday bash, and they were twinning and winning in white. Fans are super excited to see them finally making it official, and they are asking about when the wedding is. Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most loved B-town divas, and Zaheer Iqbal too is madly in love with her. The three were seen together in Double XL, and ever since then they have been together. Last night, Sonakshi and Zaheer made heads turn as they posed together without any hesitance, unlike other times, and the fans are in awe of this beautiful couple. Also Read - Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha talks about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'He calls me true Indian beauty'

Watch the video of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make heads turn with their appearance together at Huma Qureshi's birthday bash; fans are loving how they are twinning and winning hearts.

Zaheer had made his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha official on her birthday with some super cute pictures of them together, and since then they have been making public appearances. The actor took to his Instagram account and openly declared his love for her, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways…. You can always lean on me ,You are the best, Keep “ Roaring “ and soaring always , May u see more of the world than anyone ever has , May u always live the mermaid life , Always be HAPPY, I love you". Also Read - Dahaad: Did Kamya Panjabi take a dig at Sonakshi Sinha's acting prowess? Says, 'Unko bilkul acting nahi aati'

Right now, Sonakshi is focusing on her career, as after the super success of Dahaad, she is sure to have the audience's faith in her as an actor. The actress has even shifted to her new house and is living solo and away from her parents, and she mentioned that adulting is damn hard. Also Read - Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha rejected these big films that could have been highs in her career

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal even faced unwanted criticism for being together over religious differences, and there is a possibility that this could be the reason Sonakshi is not openly speaking about her love affair with The Notebook actor.