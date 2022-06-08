Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship has been in the news for the past few months. But, it was recently when the two made it official. Zaheer wished Sonakshi on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz Thank You for not killing me I Love You Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other.” Well, after they made it official, there were reports that the couple is all set to tie the knot this year. Now, Sonakshi has reacted to the wedding rumours. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha OPENS Up on why it is important for women to buy condoms; gives a STRONG message to girls who feel shy [Watch Exclusive Video]

On her Instagram, shared a video on which it's written, "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?" The actress then says the famous dialogue of SRK, "Achcha lagta hai mujhe, bahot maza aata hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The actress has captioned the video as, "Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do." Zaheer also reacted to the video with laughing emojis.

Well, Sonakshi and Zaheer will also be seen together on the big screen in the movie Double XL. Both the actors are ’s protégé, so we wonder if the superstar played the cupid between the two.

Talking about their movies, apart from Double XL, Sonakshi will be seen in Bulbul Tarang and Kakuda. She also has Amazon Prime Video’s web series Dahaad. Meanwhile, Zaheer just has Double XL lined up. He was supposed to star in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, but reportedly, the actor opted out of the film. Zaheer had made his debut with Salman’s production venture Notebook. Though the film failed to make a mark at the box office, the actor’s performance in it was appreciated.