A couple of days ago, a picture of and went viral on social media. In the picture, Salman was seen putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger, and it was speculated that the stars got married. Sonakshi and Salman share a great rapport with each other, but it is quite shocking to read about their wedding rumours. Well, it turned out to be a morphed picture, and recently, it grabbed Sonakshi's attention on Instagram. A page on Instagram has shared the image and the actress' reply on it has grabbed everyone's attention.

Sonakshi wrote, "Are you so dumb that you cant tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture?????" Fans have also replied to the actress on the post. A fan wrote, "Well done sona." A netizen commented, "Lekin Jodi toh achi lag rahi hai." One more fan commented, ",I wish this marriage would happen my two favorite actors."

Well, Sonakshi was launched in Bollywood by Salman Khan in the film Dabangg. The two also starred together in and . Sonakshi also accompanies Salman in the Da-Bangg The Tour shows. She was recently a part of the Da-Bangg show at Dubai Expo 2020.

Talking about Sonakshi’s film, the actress will be seen in movies like Kakuda and Double XL. The actress will also be making her web series debut with an Amazon Prime Video series. Meanwhile, Salman has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry 2, and 2 lined up. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release in December this year, and Tiger 3 will hit the big screens on Eid 2023.

The release date of Tiger 3 was announced recently and Salman had posted, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”