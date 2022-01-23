Sonakshi Sinha's badass reply to when she's getting married will make you applaud her

is one of the most bindaas actresses of B-Town. She is outspoken and no one really messes up with her because she gives it back in the sassiest way possible. Sonakshi Sinha who has self quarantined herself at home because she loves being home shared a story of her on Instagram with fans that how she has watched all the series of Marvel in chronological order and did a Ask Me Anything (AMA) with fans on her Instagram. She shared her video and wrote, " Literally been on this couch all weekend and re-watched the Marvel movies in chronological order. What did you get up to this weekend?". In the AMA session, one of her fans asked her about when is she getting married, her badass reply will make you literally applaud her. The fan wrote, " Ma'am everyone is getting married, when will you get married?" Sharing a Boomerang clip in which she smiled and frowned, Sonakshi replied, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19? Should I get that too?" Sooner one fan asked if she is recovering from Covid-19, the actress replied, " If it makes you feel any better some people (me) quarantine for fun. Jokes apart...lots of love to all those recovering." Also Read - Dabangg 4: Salman Khan ropes in new filmmaker to ensure a HUGE HIT; Chulbul Pandey to undergo change

While she later explained, " Ok friends. The question was what did you get up to this weekend. Someone answered recovering from Covid. I don't have Covid. I am not recovering. I just like being at home. Which is like quarantining for fun. Samjhe (Understood)?".