A couple of days ago, shared a few pictures on her Instagram in which the actress flaunted a ring with a huge diamond on it. She captioned it as, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!" In the pictures, there was also a guy standing next to her but his face is not visible. Sona's fans thought that she is engaged, however, there were reports about her promoting a brand.

Now, finally, the big secret of Sonakshi is out. The actress has launched her own brand of press-on nails. She shared a video of the same and wrote, "Ladies… are you ready to take over Hot Girl Summer and #NAILIT with me???? @itssoezi." In the video, Sona shows some beautiful shades of nails and it's a very glamorous video. So, all the fans of Sonakshi, who thought that the actress is all set to tie the knot, well your prediction has turned out to be false.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Talking about Sonakshi's movies, the actress has films like Double XL and Kakuda lined up. She will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Dahaad. Reportedly, the actress has been roped in to play one of the leads in 's web series Heeramandi which will be streamed on Netflix. However, there's no official announcement about it.

When Sonakshi shared the picture with the ring on her finger, everyone thought that she is engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. A few days ago, while talking to India Today, Zaheer had spoken up about the dating rumours. He had said, "Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that.”