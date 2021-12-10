It's been a few years since the rumours of and Zaheer Iqbal dating started doing rounds of the industry. It is known that Sonakhi found a new friend Zaheer and the two were also seen hanging out with each other quite often. Soon their friendship became the talk of the town. It was also being said that the two were more than 'just friends'. And now yet again, fans have started speculating that something is brewing between Sonakshi and Zaheer. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Thalapathy Vijay receives heartfelt note from his son, RRR's new dual posters, Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty release date and more

As Zaheer turned a year older, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share an adorable post to wish him on his birthday. She called him the most annoying and amazing human being on the planet with a hashtag 'Best Best Friend.' Also Read - Move over Urfi Javed - Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other actresses have made the biggest fashion disasters that can never be forgotten

"Happy birthday to who could possibly be the most annoying human being on this planet. Also who could possibly be the most amazing human being on this planet. How is this possible??? How are you like this??? Thank you for being born. Ugh. Happy birthday. Bye. #bestbestfriend #whattaguy @iamzahero,” she wrote. Also Read - Salman Khan, Sunny Leone, Sonakshi Sinha and 6 other Bollywood celebrities who're as good at painting as they're at acting – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

While fans were floored by Sonakshi's cute birthday wish, Zaheer also had a quirky reaction to her post which had a connect. "But she’s my best friend yaaaaaa," he replied. And since the two will now share screen together in their upcoming film Double XL, Zaheer further commented, "Can officially call u my heroine also now ??? #DoubleXL."

When Sonakshi was asked about her link-up with Zaheer during promotions, she had given a quirky response saying, "When it is not? There’s nothing to deal with because honestly I think if there was something in that matter to talk about, I will be the first person to come and talk about. I’m toh waiting (Laughs). I’m waiting for love, some prince charming would come, I’m waiting. Nobody is there right now. So when it happens, I feel that I will be very happy about it and I will only say (smiles)."

Zaheer too had laughed off the rumours of their love affair and said that they both got to know about the same via Google Alerts. "Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react on it. People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour," he had said.

While nowadays relationship rumours are mostly coming true, it remains to be seen Sonakshi and Zaheer would come out as a couple in the days to come.