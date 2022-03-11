is one of the most successful actresses of the 90s and early 2000. In 2018, Bendre was diagnosed with Cancer, and she flew down to New York for treatment. The actress battled the disease and now, she is all set to make a comeback. She will be judging the reality DID Li’l Masters 5 along with and Remo D’Souza. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about her battle with cancer, and also spoke about being back to work. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Bollywood actresses who are ageing like fine wine!

While talking to Pinkvilla, Sonali said, "Two years have been challenging for me and the (other) two years have been challenging for the whole world (because of Covid-19 pandemic). So really my challenge is nothing compared to what has been going on."

Further talking about her battle with the diseases and getting back to work, the actress said, "I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things. I am grateful for so much. And yes, not just back, but back in a way where you are healthy enough to go and sit on a set and work for 12 to 18 hours, now that is really being back. Any other way of being back would be so wishy-washy and wouldn't be so much fun."

“But just being able to do that, being able to give it all, and being able to work these hours. You know how our line of work is, it’s very physical. So to be able to do that again is the best thing for me,” Bendre added.

Sonali was last seen on the big screen in the 2013 release Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara in which she had a cameo.