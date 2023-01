Cricketer Shubam Gill had been in news for his professional and personal life. He has made headlines for dating Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar. Recently, he was paired with actor-model Sonam Bajwa but she refuted the rumors in her way. She teased the cricketer with his rumored girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Also Read - Honsla Rakh box office collection: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's film earns Rs 38.15 crore in 11 days to become no. 1 'North Indian film of the year'

On Wednesday Sbhubham struck his first double-century in a match against New Zealand. In history, he became the youngest player to hit 209 runs off 149 balls against the Kiwis. Following that he was seen shaking hands with Sonam Bajwa. Many people poured in their good wishes for the player and celebrated his victory. But a section of society reacted to his picture with Sonam that went viral on social media. Also Read - OMG! Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh beats Bell Bottom and others; BREAKS these 5 box office records

The picture of Shubham Gill shaking hands with Sonam Bajwa boosted curiosity about whether the two are dating. A Twitter user named ‘Xavier Uncle’ uploaded the picture on his account with the caption, "reason behind gill’s back to back hundreds." The model actress responded to it with a ‘Sara’ tweet. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill agreed to do Honsla Rakh for THIS person and no, it was not Sidharth Shukla

Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai ? https://t.co/XNgLbQYPSq — Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) January 19, 2023

Retweeting the post on her handle she wrote “Ye Sara ka Sara jhoot hai.” This implies that has something to do with it. Although people assumed it could be Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, few are still wondering if the connection is with Sara Tendulkar. The cricketer was also paired with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter.

People hilariously reacted to the viral image of Sonam Bajwa and Shubham Gill. One user wrote “some-things just gone public” while another tweeted “Arey Kehna Kya Chahte Ho.”

Earlier, Shubham engaged in a candid conversation with Sonam Bajwa on her talk show where she pulled his leg on dating Sara Ali Khan. The cricketer instantly named Sara Ali Khan when asked to name the fittest female actor. This sparked a lot of controversies and since then they are rumoured to be dating each other.