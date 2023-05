Sonam Bajwa is a very popular face in the Punjabi industry, and of late she has been making noise with her work in Bollywood too. The Honsla Rakh actress was a part of Akshay Kumar's US tour with The Entertainers with Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, and Disha Patani. And now one of her viral confessions is going viral, where she indirectly takes a jibe at the privileges of young actresses, especially Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. When asked what's one thing she would like to steal from the young actresses in Bollywood, she said in a very fun way that they can go directly to Karan Johar's house for auditions, unlike her. "They can go to Karan Johar’s house and discuss and get to audition. If I get to do all of that, then yeah". Also Read - Sonam Bajwa reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill; teases the cricketer with Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan's names

Sonam Bajwa, who is known to be vocal with her opinions, was also disheartened by the Bollywood industry's behaviour towards her during the time of Street Dancer 3D. In one of her interactions, Sonam Bajwa said that she was very upset that her song Sip Sip 2.0 was removed from 's film. Talking to Sidharth Kanana, Sonam said, "I felt very bad. Firstly, I never wanted to do a song. But the team was so looked up to. Remo is such a senior artist, director, and choreographer. Varun Dhawan is loved by everyone. I was in two minds: should I do the song or should I not do the song? But they’d reached out to me, so I decided to go ahead. And when the song didn’t make it to the final edit of the film, I was very disheartened". Also Read - Honsla Rakh box office collection: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's film earns Rs 38.15 crore in 11 days to become no. 1 'North Indian film of the year'

And it seems like after this incident, Sonam Bajwa has deliberately not chosen to do any Bollywood films, but we hope she has a change of heart soon. Sonam Bajwa is one of the hottest divas in the Punjabi industry, and she is also the busiest actress among all. The girl will be seen next in Carry On Jatta 3, where she will be reuniting with her co-star Gippi Garewal. They are the most popular pair in the industry and have a huge fan following. Also Read - OMG! Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh beats Bell Bottom and others; BREAKS these 5 box office records