There is a piece of shocking news about and her husband Anand Ahuja. If the latest reports are anything to go by, a theft took place in their New Delhi home. Reports suggest that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were robbed of Rs 1.4 crore in cash and jewelry in the month of February. As per a report in ABP Marathi, the theft was first reported by Anand Ahuja's grandmother Sarla Ahuja and then Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja reported the case to the police station. As per the report, Sarla Ahuja mentioned that the last she checked her jewelry was 2-years ago.

As per the report, the theft took place on February 11 and it was only on February 23 that Priya Ahuja lodged a case with Tughlaq Road police. Further, as per a report in Pinkvilla, 25 employees and additional 9 caretakers are being questioned and investigated by the police. Drivers, gardeners, and other workers - all are being questioned. Given the 'high-profile' nature of the case, all the details of the theft were kept under wraps. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory), in addition to the Delhi Police, is also involved in the collection of evidence from crime scenes, says the report. Earlier, Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja had fallen prey to cybercrime and was duped of Rs 27 crore.

Apart from this, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently in the news as they are soon to enter a new phase in their lives - parenthood. The actress had taken to her social media accounts to make the announcement. She had shared a few pictures flaunting her baby bump. Many stars from the industry including , , and others had congratulated the couple.