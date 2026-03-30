Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja WELCOME baby boy; Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra extend heartfelt wishes

Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their second baby boy, with big brother Vayu excited, as Kareena, Parineeti, and fans shower the family with congratulations.

Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, and her husband Anand Ahuja just welcomed a second baby boy into their family, adding to their delight. The pair expressed their joy and appreciation on social media as they announced the good news. Sonam and Anand said in their emotional note that they feel fortunate to be starting a new chapter in their life. They talked on how happy and loving it was to have their kid. The pair also disclosed that their older son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, is thrilled to meet his little sibling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Kareena, Parineeti, and others congratulate couple

Kareena wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Anand," and Parineeti wrote, "Congratssss," Swara Bhaskar commented, "Congratulations you guys..."

Fans and celebrities began congratulating each other on social media, drawing immediate public attention to the announcement. Many people praised the pair for sharing their intimate and lovely moment with their social media followers.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding

In a lavish wedding ceremony in 2018, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exchanged vows.

In 2022, the couple received their first child, a son named Vayu, who has grown to be the most significant aspect of their life. Since welcoming their second kid into the family, the couple's happiness has soared.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are overjoyed to welcome their second son, who brings additional love and joy into their family. The couple anticipates creating special moments together with their firstborn son, Vayu, who is eager to meet his new baby brother, while they experience the complete range of family expansion activities

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