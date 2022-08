Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja became proud parents to a baby boy on August 20, 2022. The couple had throughout their pregnancy kept fans updated with their pictures where Sonam also flaunted her baby bump. Soon after, Sonam arrived in Mumbai to her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita's home for her delivery and ever since, it's like everyone has been waiting the arrival of the new member like one of their own. Today, Sonam got discharged from the hospital and arrived at Anil Kapoor's home and video of the same is going viral right now. Anand Ahuja is smiling ear to ear as he holds his baby and this first glimpse will make your heart go 'awww'. Check the video below: Also Read - Sonam Kapoor flaunting baby bump in full bloom in pregnancy photoshoot is a solid hit back at KRK calling Bollywood mommies 'shameless'

The families of both the new mommy and daddy had been waiting eagerly to welcome the newest addition to their clan. There was also a small puja ceremony kept upon the arrival of the little one. and Anand also met the media post arrival and distributed sweets to them to make everyone a part of the big day and celebration. Anil, who has become a grandfather for the first time is seen beaming with great joy. Check out the video and we are sure it will make you smile too.

Earlier today, video of her pregnancy photoshoot for a magazine went viral. The actress looked nothing less than a diva that she is, flaunting her bump in full bloom and unabashedly. Take a look at it here.

Interestingly, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan had recently made a nasty statement, calling all the Bollywood mommies like Sonam Kapoor, and other shameless for flaunting their bodies and bumps in public. But Sonam has proved with her shoot that she's too cool to give any heed to such negativity. We wish the new mommy a great journey as she takes on a new role.