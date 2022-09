Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are the recent couple to enter the Bollywood Parents club. It was on August 20 that Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy. The actress and her businessman husband are now busy fulfilling their duties are parents. Everyone is waiting to get a glimpse of the new member of Anil Kapoor's family. The star couple has refrained from sharing any pictures of the little one on social media. They are yet to reveal the child's name too. Well, we have some exclusive deets. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: Unseen pictures of Bollywood divas from their dressing rooms that will leave you startled

An insider tells us that and Anand Ahuja are planning a lavish name ceremony for their son. The actress could not enjoy her baby shower in India due to the rising cases of Coronavirus. It was who had revealed that her baby shower was canceled and just a simple launch was organised. So, now, new parents want to make everything special. The ceremony that will be attended by close friends and family members would sort of be a 'meet the baby' event and they will also reveal the name of the baby. We also hear that this ceremony would take place after the Ganapati festival will end.

Well, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are also going all out to find a perfect name for their son too. We do have some exclusive dope on it too but you'll have to wait until Wednesday to know more details about it.

Meanwhile, as we all wait to get a glimpse of the little one, maasi had shared some pictures from the hospital post the birth of her nephew which are delightful to see.

The actress tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018 and since then they have been setting some serious couple goals.