Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her footwear businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, have revealed the name and first pic of their newborn. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have decided to make the revelation exactly a month after the birth of their first born. The celebrity couple has chosen to name their son, Vayu Kapoor Ajuja, and the name has been chosen by the parents after much contemplation and deliberation as per sacred Hindu texts and scriptures. Sonam and Anand have revealed that they've opted for the name Vayu "in the spirit of courage, strength, breath and power, embodying the best facets of Hanuman, Bheem and Mahadev".

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share first pic of Vayu

View this post on Instagram

The proud parents also shared the first pic of their 1-month old baby boy, Vayu, on both their official Instagram handles. Sharing the pic, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrote that Vayu has been named in keeping with the spirit of the force that has induced new meaning to their lives, and also keeping in mind the spirit of all that's life-giving, sacred and will perpetually remain their, adding that they seek everyone reading the post to shower their infant with love and blessings.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja describe the name, Vayu

Elaborating on the choice of their name, Sonam and Anand added that Vayu acts as a guide of all things intelligent and all life across the cosmos, which also serves as an amalgamation of deities like Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali, underlining how the name can breathe life into any being, but also function as a force that fells evil. They ended their post by emphasising how Vayu is "heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful".

BollywoodLife wishes their baby the best of health.