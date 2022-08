Sonam Kapoor has finally welcomed her first child and it's a baby boy. The Kapoor family is elated with this happiest news and shared it with their near and dear ones by sending cards and sweets. Sonam Kapoor delivered the baby today on August 20, and Neetu Kapoor congratulated the new Nana and Nani in town, and Sunita Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the note sent by the Kapoor family that said, " On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand". Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more – which was the least entertaining episode so far? VOTE NOW

Sonam Kapoor too just a while ago took to her Instagram on shared the happy news with her fans and loved ones. While filmmaker and more congratulated the new mommy in town. Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor to Uorfi Javed: Divas who have REGRETTED their nasty verbal attacks on other celebs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Excited Nana Anil Kapoor too shared the good news just few seconds ago and wrote, " We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil Sunita.". Also Read - As Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more divas get ready to welcome their babies; here's a dekko at how their kids may look like

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Sonam and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and after three years of their marriage the couple have become parents, Sonam was shifted to London during the lockdown and she happily surprised her fans by sharing the good news through her Instagram post that read, " Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you". Congratulations to the new mommy and daddy in the town.