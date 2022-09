Bollywood cutest couple and Anand Ahuja recently welcomed a baby boy and the two are enjoying their parenthood phase to the fullest. On Tuesday, Sonam and Anand celebrated one month anniversary of their baby boy and also shared his first picture on social media. The two introduced their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, and revealed his name. They revealed that the name has been inspired by Hindu scriptures, gods Hanuman and Bheem. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday: When Sonam Kapoor blasted Bebo over her 'not a feminist' remark: 'Women saying that is very...'

After Sonam and Anand revealed their baby boy's name, now 's wife Maheep Kapoor who was seen in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 shared a picture as she gave a glimpse of Vayu's room. Maheep shared a picture of Vayu's room on her Instagram story and the door of the toddler's bedroom is visible. The room door was beautifully decorated with cute baby monkey hangings. Maheep wrote, "Vayu Kapoor Ahuja room #socute" with evil-eye emoji. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal NAME and FIRST PIC of their baby boy; say, 'In the spirit of Hanuman, Bheem and Mahadev...'

Have a look at Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's room -

Sonam and Anand were seen twinning in bright yellow outfits and even Vayu looked cute in the same shade. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and became parents on August 20.