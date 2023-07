Sonam Kapoor is in London with her family. She is living in London with Anand Ahuja and her son Vayu Ahuja. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani, are in London too. And the five of them have been hanging out a lot lately. It's family time for Vayu as he gets to spend time with his Maasi so much. Sonam, Anand and Vayu went on a walk with Rhea and Karan. Rhea shared some pictures as moments to remember and fans cannot stop noticing the sneakers of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Rhea Kapoor shares pics with Sonam Kapoor, Vayu Kapoor and more

Rhea Kapoor is a doting maasi to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The doting aunt posted a few pics of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja with Vayu and them all on a walk together in Notting Hill, London. Sonam is seen wearing an oversized shirt and track pants with sneakers while Anand is seen in a t-shirt and tracks which he has paired with sneakers too. Sonam is holding on to Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who is seen wearing a grey co-ord set. And he is also wearing sneakers! Rhea also shared some pics from their walk.

Check out Rhea Kapoor's post featuring Vayu here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Did you notice Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's sneakers?

Rhea Kapoor shared a close up shot of the sneaker lover family of Sonam, Anand and Vayu. The toddler is also wearing Nike sneakers from the Indian outlet. His sneakers seem to be matching his mom, Sonam. Those are some cute as a button sneakers. Both Sonam and Anand seem to be passing down their love for sneakers to Vayu. Check it out here:

Sonam Kapoor’s family time

Of late Sonam Kapoor seems to be spending her time with her family in London. Just a couple of days ago, Janhvi Kapoor was in London and she met up with Sonam and fam. Rhea had shared pictures on her social media handle back then. It was Summer Solstice and they had a huge buffet it seems. Janhvi and Sonam were all smiles for the picture but it was a candid one.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in Blind which will stream on JioCinema from 7th July onwards. Two days ago the trailer of Blind was released. Netizens feel it's a remake of the Korean movie Blind which was remade in Tamil with Nayanthara as Netrikann.