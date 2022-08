Anil Kapoor and his family are currently on cloud nine as they have welcomed a new member to the gang. Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja became parents to a baby boy on August 20, 2022. The news was shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram. Ever since then, everyone is desperately waiting for the star couple to share pictures of their little one. And well, the request of the fans has been heard but partially. Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share first glimpses of her nephew. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on getting trolled for her pregnancy photoshoot; how she tackled it is true inspiration for all mommies out there

Taking to her Instagram account, Rhea shares some pictures straight from the hospital. The pictures show her mother Sunita Kapoor looking at her grandson who is in a cradle. Rhea too is looking at him and she is unable to hold back her tears. Rhea Kapoor called Sonam Kapoor the bravest mom ever. She of course hid the face of the baby with an emoji. Malaika Arora, , Maheep Kapoor, , Shikha Talsania and many more celebrities dropped heart emojis on the pictures shared by Rhea. We must say, Rhea's reaction is pretty adorable and it will make you go aww. Take a look at the pictures below: Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

As the actress made the big announcement, many from Bollywood shared congratulatory messages for her. From to , , , , - a lot of celebrities commented on her post. In the post, the couple thanked doctors and nurses and everybody else who helped them through pregnancy. Check it out below: Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy; excited Nana Anil Kapoor shares the good news

Now, we can't wait to get the sweet glimpses of Sonam and Anand Ahuja's baby boy.