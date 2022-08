Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. The actress has embraced motherhood. On August 20, 2022 she gave birth to a baby boy. Both, Sonam and hubby Anand Ahuja shared the good news on social media. Before delivery, Sonam Kapoor created quite a stir with her pregnancy photoshoot. The diva pulled off some stunning poses wearing some of the most gorgeous outfits ever. From royal look to sizzling lazy diva, Sonam Kapoor set the bar high with her pregnancy photoshoot. But she also got trolled for the same. Now, in an interview, Sonam Kapoor has reacted to it. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy

In an interview with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor stated that she has learnt to ignore things that do not matter. She mentioned that she comes from a privileged background and has nothing to complain about. She stated that it has come with age that she has started to ignore online trolls that only have negative to say about her. He quote read, "I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don't need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it's also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business." Further, the actress also said that people should not be surprised if she does something to celebrate her womanhood.

Sonam Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with Sawariyaa was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The film released in 2019 and it tanked at the box office. Since then, Sonam Kapoor has taken a sabbatical of sorts. She spent lockdown abroad along with husband Anand Ahuja.