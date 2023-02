Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their little bundle of joy - son Vayu in August, last year. The couple is head over heels in love with their baby and loves spending quality time with him. Recently, Sonam took to her Instagram as Vayu turned 6 months old and wrote, '6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.' Also Read - Kiara Advani-Mishaal Advani, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt and more Bollywood stars who have the coolest siblings ever

In the picture, Sonam is seen holding Vayu who is sitting on her lap. The actress donned a beautiful yellow and white coloured striped night suit, while the toddler looks super cure in a white coloured onesie. Both mother-son duo looks stunning together as Vayu is busy playing with his toy. In the video, Vayu is seen trying to get up and crawl. He looks cute as a button in a white coloured kurta and pyjama.

A look at Sonam Kapoor's post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam has been treating her fans with Vayu's sweet and cute moments. Though the couple has not shared Vayu's face as of now. Sonam got married to Anand, the entrepreneur in 2018. Sonam and Vayu are staying in India, while Anand moved back to London.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in Blind which is directed by Shome Makhija. It will be a Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film. The film is scheduled to release this year on OTT.