Sonam Kapoor Delhi theft case: Nurse and her husband arrested for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore

Sonam Kapoor's fans and the general public got a shock when it was revealed that a theft of Rs 2.4 crore had taken place at the family home of Anand Ahuja. The robbery happened in February. Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor's family home Shahi House is located at the plush area of Amrita Shergill Marg. The cops said that a certain Aparna Ruth Wilson was the caretaker of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother in law. They have alleged that she is responsible for the theft along with her husband, Naresh Kumar Sagar. The guy works as an accountant in Shakarpur.

The robbery took place on February 11, 2o22 and the FIR was registered on February 23. Priya Ahuja who is the mom-in-law of Sonam Kapoor filed the complaint at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. It seems the manager filed the complaint of the robbery. The house employs over 20 people. As per Zee News, the Delhi Police Crime Branch along with Special Staff Branch conducted a raid in the Sarita Vihar. The cops apprehended the couple and added that they have been arrested. The jewels and cash are yet to be recovered. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), police said.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. Anand Ahuja is the scion of Shahi Exports. They are the largest export house in India. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are now living in London. The actress is expecting her first child.