Sonam Kapoor has been in Mumbai for a while now. The actress who has signed up with YRF is planning a big comeback in Bollywood. She was seen at the wedding of photographer Apeksha Agarwal. The actress donned a red Bandhani Gujarati Gharchola saree. Sonam Kapoor who sets benchmarks with her looks in haute couture went fully desi for this outing. She left her hair open with Gajra. The actress also wore a heavy polki necklace with the outfit. After many days fans saw her in a complete desi avatar.

Sonam Kapoor compared to Nita Ambani

Sonam Kapoor got compared to Nita Ambani after fans saw her in the sari. As we know, Nita Ambani looks wonderful in the Gujarati handloom sarees. Her Indian looks have their own fan base. Fans said that she looks like a member from the Ambani family.

Sonam Kapoor described her 2023 with an emotional note

Sonam Kapoor wrote a long message for the New Year where she said that 2023 was hard as Anand Ahuja had been unwell. She said that he an unknown illness that took a lot of time to be diagnosed. Sonam Kapoor said that finding the balance between personal and professional life was hard. The actress spoke about how her husband's brand had expanded all over. The actress also hosted David Beckham and Tim Cook.

On the professional front she will make a comeback with Battle for Bittora. It will be produced by Rhea and Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor said she would love to do one big family entertainer, which is pure Bollywood style. She said she loves family films full of colour, comedy and music. Her last outing Blind on OTT failed to have any kind of impact.