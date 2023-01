and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a son on August 20, 2022. The actress is planning to return to work soon. Sonam Kapoor has apparently lost a lot of weight in the past few months just after her delivery. She was seen outside a yoga class in Bandra today. The actress was dressed in slacks and a long top. She was without makeup and kept her hair open. In the video, we can see a person fetching her slippers for her. This has angered many netizens who began trolling the actress. This would not be an issue some years back but now people are quick to jump to conclusions. The video has now been deleted from the page. Also Read - RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana to Deepika Padukone: Times when Indian celebrities rocked the desi looks at international events

Her friend and journalist Janice Sequeira said that she is having back issues after her delivery, which is why she needed the support. She said that people were quick to judge someone. But netizens slammed her saying that she is the true-blue definition of a nepo kid. Some even said that we have people outside temples and hospitals to hand out footwear so this is not a big deal. Take a look at the comments... Also Read - Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Actresses who married richest husbands to secure their future

Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Blind which is produced by . The movie a thriller is directed by Shome Makhija. The film has been shot in Glasgow in Scotland. Sonam Kapoor rested her body for 60 days before she resumed her fitness regime. The actress started with some stretching and Pilates. Sonam Kapoor said she has been attending meetings and reading scripts. She wants to get back to work soon. The couple named their son Vayu. Anand Ahuja and she tied the knot in March 2018. Sonam Kapoor has often been the target of trolls on social media. The actress did not have a great run at the box office before she moved to London and got pregnant.