Sonam Kapoor gets TROLLED by netizens for her 'Freedom in London' statement; fans call her 'dumbo'

The actress and fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has once again grabbed the headlines for the wrong reason as her statement of 'Freedom in London' didn't go well with the users. While having a conversation with Vogue, the Aisha star said that “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” This statement got her criticism as netizen called her 'dumbo' for words. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - A Table For Two Season 2: Sumeet Vyas and Amrita Puri disclose to Ira Dubey how Veere Di Wedding and Aisha changed their fortunes [Exclusive]
While we are no one to comment, whether she is right or wrong but we definitely thing that trollers should stop targeting Bollywood stars for everything they say and do. Also Read - When Abhay Deol's 'He’s a waste of my time' statement on Anil Kapoor IRKED daughter Sonam Kapoor
