Pregnancy is hard and dealing with postpartum is even harder. But you have to get back and is your inspiration here. The Bollywood actress who delivered her baby boy Vayu 60 days ago is back to the grind. The actress is back to the grind as she needs to get back to work and start the disciplinary routine. Sonam took to her Instagram and shared a video post that shows her working hard to get back in shape and thanked her fellow trainer for helping her throughout pregnancy and even after. Sonam Kapoor looks happy that she has taken one step towards her getting back to work and her army right from Karan Boolani to has shown all the love and motivational comment on her post.

It was BollywoodLife that told you Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for work and look at the diva right here. She is leaving no stone unturned to get back in her shape and once again we have become her admirer and how. Sonam will be making her comeback with sister Rhea Kapoor's film and it will be one of the kickass projects something that Ms Kapoor has never done her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback and how.

Watch Sonam Kapoors shed her pregnancy weight in this video after delivering Vayu

Before Sonam Kapoor, actress , , , , and many others have left their fans impressed with their stunning transformation after having babies. While we cannot wait for Sonam Kapoor's transformation too. Sonam has been one of the most popular learning actresses in Bollywood, she is known for her outspoken attitude and some exceptional and challenging work. Her last release Veere Di Wedding and more worked well at the box office. The actress got married to the love of her life Anand Ahuja and today is a happy mother. Array