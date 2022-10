Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their first child on August 20. The new mommy Sonam recently shared photos of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as they celebrated his first month anniversary on September 20 and gave a glimpse of her little munchkin. Sonam has been sharing glimpses of her life and keeps giving a sneak peek to all her fans. Also Read - Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar and wife blessed with a baby girl; reveals daughter's name with a sweet note [READ HERE]

On Tuesday, Sonam took to Instagram Stories and shared a cute picture of her son Vayu's new toys and clothes that were gifted to him. She shared a picture of a gift hamper and wrote, “Thank you.” Also Read - From Sonam Kapoor in hospital to Shah Rukh Khan's ageing look: 7 FAKE pictures of Bollywood stars that went viral in no time

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's new toys and clothes -

Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan to Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor: Here is a list of Bollywood celebs and their favourite street food

Advertisement

The picture that shared on her social media showed a specially designed basket decorated with blue, grey, and white balloons and flowers for Vayu. The basket had a banner with Vayu’s name in blue. There was a stuffed toy, a giraffe, a green T-shirt, a striped black and white top and pants set and much more. The gift was for Vayu’s first Dussehra celebrations.

Sonam had even shared a picture of Vayu’s Boss Baby-themed cake on her social media. Sonam and Anand had announced their son’s name and also shared a picture wherein they were seen holding him. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and are currently enjoying parenthood phase.