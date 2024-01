Sonam Kapoor has been outspoken and she always shares her opinions no matter what the outcomes are. Lately, she spoke her heart out over hubby Anand Ahuja’s illness and was lauded for her honesty. Now the Blind actress shared he body transformation post 16 months after her delivery and shared the importance of body positivity. Sonam revealed she never went through a crazy workout routine to crash diet to get back in shape and let her body respond and recover naturally. Sonam chose to do a natural delivery and allowed her body to heal naturally after the birth of her Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor reveals about husband Anand Ahuja's 'hard to diagnose' illness; netizens say 'Beautiful honest words'

The post shared by Sonam Kapoor has her multiple pictures in a beautiful beige and golden bordered lehenga shimmer lehenga, where the diva looks absolutely gorgeous. She captioned the post with a most needed advice amid the B Town new mommies setting unreal body standards after the birth. " It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been. Being a woman is a wondrous thing. #babymomma #proudwoman #everydayphenomenal". Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra and more actresses slay the bralette trend

Sonam fans are lauding her for being real in the social media age and calling her their inspiration on Instagram. Lately, many B Town mommies from Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and many others left the jaws dropped with them getting back into shapes within months of their delivery. Alia was even trolled for hitting the gym and getting back in shape within three months of her delivery and the actress explained on Karan Johar's show KWK 8 that no matter all the weight loss, her body is still recovering from the pain that she went through after Raha Kapoor's birth.