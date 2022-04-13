Sonam Kapoor glows in new pregnancy photoshoot with Anand Ahuja; reveals, 'Obssessed with you'

is expecting her first child with businessman husband Anand Ahuja. The actress has been sharing pictures on her gram of late, flaunting her baby bump. And recently Sonam shared another set of photos, this time with Anand. Sonam is glowing in the photos and looks hauntingly beautiful. There are two pictures in Sonam's post, the same pics but with different angles. One is a postcard-perfect picture while the other one is a polaroid one. In both the pictures, Sonam is in Anand's embrace. Their lovey-dovey picture is getting love from everyone. Sonam captioned the post saying, "Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal," she also added evil eyes off emoticon. Check out the post here: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Ayan Mukerji shares a beautiful glimpse of Brahmastra song Kesariya as a gift to the couple

, Tara Sutaria, Sophie Choudhary, Karan Boolani, Ayesha Shroff, and fans of Sonam and Anand showered the lovely couple with love. Sonam and Anand made the pregnancy announcement a couple of weeks ago. The two shared some amazing pictures which seem like candid pictures. Sonam was seen in a black monokini. She looked beautiful and happy in the pictures with Anand. They announced pregnancy saying, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Soon after the announcement, Sonam made her first public appearance in the city with Anand. She joined Anand at the Veg-Non-veg store launch. Sonam posed for the paparazzi and flaunted her baby bump in a white top and blue blazer.

Coming back to Sonam and Anand, the duo got married on 8th May 2018. It was one grand Bollywood wedding. Sonam and Anand had a traditional Sikh wedding.